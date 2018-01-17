There's no doubt many of you missed work due to the weather.But, what if your boss required you to come in despite the treacherous roads? Could you be fired?According to attorney Alfonso Kennard Jr., it depends."The law protects folks for not showing up to work if there's a natural disaster that requires or recommend you evacuate," Kennard said, pointing at the devastation from last year's Hurricane Harvey.He added, though, "If a company has a policy in place, they have to follow it. The law says if you have an inclement weather policy in place, you have to follow it."So what should you do? Be sure to ask your employer about its inclement weather policy.