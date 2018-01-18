Spring murder suspects linked to theft of 20 Louis Vuitton bags

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2952506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NEW VIDEO: Harris County detectives say two men caught on this raw surveillance video are wanted in connection with the murder of Bao and Jenny Lam.

Walking with a limp from an injury suffered in a prison fight, Khari Ty Kendrick had one thing to say."I'm sorry this happened," Kendrick said as he was led to a patrol vehicle.Sources told Eyewitness News the 23-year-old is the one, when interviewed, who confessed to killing Jenny and Bao Lam, both 61, last week.Erick Alfredo Peralta, a 20-year-old who was arrested along with Kendrick, answered ABC13 with a question."Do I look like a killer?" Peralta asked.Aakiel Ricardo Kendrick, 21 and Khari's younger half-brother, was the most-recognized after security video was released."Today we're pleased to announce that we have arrested and charged three people for the brutal murders of Mr. and Mrs. Lam," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Wednesday.All three are charged with capital murder. The Lams, successful business owners who, years ago, immigrated to the U.S, with nothing, were ambushed in their garage on Glorietta Turn in Spring last Thursday. They were then tortured and murdered inside their home. Over the two days, investigators believe the men came and went as many as six times. The Lams' bodies were discovered on Saturday."We are relieved to have these three men off the streets so they are no longer able to harm anyone else," said the couple's son, Richard Lam surrounded by family and friends.A Crime Stoppers tip, sources say, led investigators to Aakiel's apartment on Windfern near Jersey Village.Early Wednesday morning, they turned it upside down, recovering the Lams' guns and jewelry, sources say.Authorities also turned up other weapons and items stolen from a separate robbery at a home in an exclusive Tomball community. Last Tuesday, the homeowner was held at gunpoint and tied up. As many as 20 Louis Vuitton bags were stolen.Two days later, investigators believe the three escalated to murder."The ambush nature of the attack and the ruthlessness tells us this isn't the first time they committed similar acts," Gonzalez pointed out about the suspects.In both robberies, authorities believe the men chose neighborhoods and waited for their opportunities.At the northwest side home of Khari and Aakiel Kendrick's parents, a female relative would not open the door to answer questions.According to court records, Khari Kendrick was paroled last November after doing only three years for a burglary on a 20-year sentence. If convicted, he knows what could be waiting for him."Were you there?" Reporter Marla Carter asked Kendrick Wednesday morning."No comment," he responded.