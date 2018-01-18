SAFETY

Boil water advisory impacts portion of Pearland

EMBED </>More Videos

Pearland residents impacted by boil water advisory in place in portion of Pearland. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Pearland has issued a boil water notice after a major equipment failure at the Kirby Water Production facility.

A city spokesperson said the bitter cold contributed to the issue.

The problem has been fixed, but the city is waiting on test results from the water to see if it's safe.

Until they know for sure, if you live in a neighborhood west of State Highway 288, you should boil your water before washing your hands, brushing your teeth or drinking it.

The city said children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure any harmful bacteria or microbes are destroyed, officials said you should bring the water to a vigorous rolling boil and continue to boil the water for two minutes.

You can then allow the water to cool before drinking or using the water for cooking.

Residents can also use bottled water.

The city says it has a limited amount of bottled water that it will be distributing Thursday for those impacted by the advisory.

Some businesses in the area were forced to close because of the boil water advisory.

Pena's Donut Heaven was one of the few spots west of 288 that was open Thursday morning.

Residents say the advisory made their morning routines take a little longer.

Six schools in the area were impacted by the boil water advisory, including Mary Marek Elementary. Students there showed up with bottled water.

The school put bags over the water fountains as a precaution. It also brought in coolers of water for cooking, washing and drinking.

The City of Pearland will notify customers as soon as the boil water notice has been lifted.

The city also provided a Q&A about boil water advisories to address any frequently asked questions.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
boil water advisorycontaminated waterPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAFETY
Lawmakers hope to extend car seat requirement age
How to drive safely in snow
Woman attacked by thieves after making bank withdrawal
5 Mexican states get US 'do not travel' warning
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
More safety
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video