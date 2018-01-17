MISSING PERSON

19-year-old Air Force veteran goes missing in Houston

Parents of missing teen worried about foul play (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Louisiana parents of a 19-year-old are in the Houston area to find their loved one who disappeared late last week.

According to his parents, Jared Chavis last spoke to his mother last Friday night. His parents said he was last seen in someone else's car in a pharmacy parking lot on Westheimer.

Chavis' own car was later found at a nearby gated apartment complex, unlocked and its seat covers removed.

Police confirm that they are investigating the Air Force veteran's disappearance, but parents say police told them the car is suspected of being involved in a robbery. Chavis might be a suspect in the incident.

The parents do not know what role, if any, the 19-year-old might have played in committing a crime before he went missing.

"If he is on the run, just turn yourself in," said Willie Smith, the man's father, addressing his son. "But five days in a place he doesn't know anything about. Talking about Houston. Where can he be?"

Chavis has been in Houston for just two months.

His parents said he was pursuing an information technologies degree online and working for a satellite dish installer.

Police have not confirmed whether they are investigating a robbery or any other crime involving Chavis.

