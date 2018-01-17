FOOD & DRINK

'Blue Nile' Brings Ethiopian Fare To Greenway/Upper Kirby Area

A new Ethiopian spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Greenway/Upper Kirby, called Blue Nile, is located at 3030 Audley St.

This new spot--which has another Houston location at 9400 Richmond Ave.--specializes in traditional Ethiopian fare served with injera bread made from 100 percent teff.

On the menu, expect to see vegetarian dishes like yemissir wot red lentil stew simmered in berbere sauce, spices, garlic, ginger and green peppers; kik alicha split peas cooked with oil, onion and flavored with spices; and timatim fitfit fresh tomato, olive oil, jalapeno, and bell pepper mixed with injera pieces.

Switching over to meat and fish entrees, look for dulet minced lamb tripe, lamb liver and lean top round beef sauteed with spiced butter and mitmita; chicken breast cubes in gravy sauteed with onions, herbs and spices; and deep-fried croaker fish served with rice and salad.

Rounding things out are a variety of coffee drinks, Ethiopian tea, bottled beer, a selection of wine, and baklava for dessert. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Blue Nile has just two reviews on Yelp, which give it a five-star rating thus far.

Ibrahim H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 6th, said: "The food is absolutely authentic and delicious. The aroma of the Ethiopian coffee is powerful and satisfying. Highly recommend this! Would recommend the samosas and the chicken platter."

Blue Nile is now open at 3030 Audley St., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos