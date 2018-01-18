FOOD & DRINK

4 New Spots To Score Japanese Eats In Houston

Houston's best new Japanese food spots (KTRK)

Looking for your next great Japanese meal in Houston? These four new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Read on for the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Japanese food.

Soban


2420 Gessner Rd., Spring Branch North

Photo: SHELLEY R./Yelp

Soban offers a mix of traditional Japanese and Korean dishes. On the Korean side, there's beef bulgogi, bibimbap, and kimchi fried rice; for a Japanese meal, diners can select tempura udon, tuna poke, or shrimp teriyaki. Most dishes on the menu are under $10.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of five reviews, Soban has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Shelley R., who visited Soban on December 31st, wrote: "We're trying all kinds of Japanese and Korean foods lately and found this new place on Yelp. Glad we sought it out! Nothing fancy about it, but good service and prices."

Sbr F. noted: "Found this gem while heading to the pho shop next door. Tried the spicy pork bulgogi and tuna poke. The spicy pork was delicious." And Yelper Jannah J. wrote: "Little mom and pop restaurant with awesome food and good service. A good place for casual dinner. I recommend getting the combo meal. Definitely coming back to try other stuff in their menu."

Soban is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from noon-8pm.

Republic Diner + Noodle Bar


1221 W 11th St., Greater Heights

Photo: BELLY G./Yelp

Republic Diner + Noodle Bar is primarily a Korean spot, but it also offers ramen, with classic broths like tonkotsu and spicy miso.

With four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, Republic Diner + Noodle Bar have found its fans. Yelper Carol C. wrote: "Discovered this ramen bar 3 months ago and it has quickly become one of my go-to ramen restaurants. I love the Tokyo Truffle Ramen! Reminds me of the Michelin Star ramen in Japan."

Republic Diner + Noodle Bar is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.

Kukuri


1902 Washington Ave., Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park

Photo: CATHERINE L./Yelp

Kukuri is a sushi bar and Japanese spot. Open since August, Kukuri aims to the traditional Japanese sushi movement to Houston, with "authentic flavors and the freshest fish in order to curate a meal that will take you on a culinary journey in the Omakase tradition," according to the business.

With a four-star rating out of 62 reviews on Yelp, Kukuri has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Steven T., who reviewed Kukuri on January 7th, wrote: "My wife and I went to Kukuri for our wedding anniversary. We ordered Miso soup, the sushi and sashimi combo, an assortment of tapas sized dishes, and cod. All of these items were excellent."

Kukuri is open Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm-11:30pm and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5:30pm-10:30pm. (It's closed on Monday.)

Osaka Izakaya


2802 S Shepherd Dr., Greenway / Upper Kirby Area

Photo: NA L./Yelp

Osaka Izakaya's newest Houston location boasts a full menu of Japanese eats. from appetizers and soups to tempura, noodles, donburi and sushi rolls galore.

With four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Osaka has been getting good reviews. Yelper Steven M., who visited Osaka Izakaya on October 11th, wrote: "This place is within walking distance from my apartment. I'm talking like 30 seconds! I've tried the spicy tuna roll, smoked salmon roll, and salmon sushi pieces."

Osaka Izakaya is open Monday-Wednesday from 4pm-10pm, and Thursday-Sunday from 11am-10pm.
