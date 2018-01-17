HOUSTON ROCKETS

CP3, Harden spared punishment over alleged locker room dust-up in Los Angeles

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We'll probably not know whether a secret passageway was used in the locker room dust-up involving several Houston Rockets stars.

The NBA, however, determined two of the stars involved should be suspended.

Forward Trevor Ariza and guard Gerald Green drew two-game bans for their roles in a confrontation with Clippers players in Los Angeles on Monday. Multiple reports identified Ariza, Green, Chris Paul, and James Harden as the players who were at a back entrance to the Clippers' locker room inside Staples Center.

According to ESPN, league executive vice president Kiki Vandeweghe said Paul and Harden were playing peacekeepers during the fracas, based on 20 people whom the league interviewed in the investigation.

On the Clippers' side, Blake Griffin, a former teammate of Paul and seen as one of the main agitators of the on-court incident, also escaped suspension.

The alleged encounter came after some tense back-and-forth between the teams during their game.

