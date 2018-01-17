EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2959715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators say Daniel Colbert was twice accused of sexually assaulting women in Katy.

A man who volunteers to save people from danger is being accused in two attempted sexual assaults in Katy.Daniel Colbert serves as a volunteer firefighter in the city of Pattison, but has a day job at TxDOT.This morning, Colbert was taken into custody while at work in Navasota on allegations he took disturbing photos of women at two very busy places in the Katy area.According to investigators, Colbert took photos up a woman's skirt in the parking lot of the Walmart store near Katy Mills Mall on January 5.Katy police say Colbert is also connected with a second upskirt photo incident at Buc-ees on the Katy Freeway back in October, but no charges have been filed in this case.Investigators said in both cases Colbert followed his alleged victims to their vehicles before taking the lewd photos.While Colbert was not caught in the act, investigators said he was recognized by someone. That tip led to Colbert's arrest.Colbert has been charged with attempted sexual assault and is being held in the Grimes County Jail.