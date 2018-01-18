FOOD & DRINK

Get a taste of Harry Potter's world at Starbucks

You can now get a taste of Harry Potter's world at Starbucks, that's if you know the recipe.

Starbucks reportedly has a secret menu with three drinks inspired by the books and films.

According to the unofficial Starbucks secret menu site, they are the butterbeer latte, butterbeer frappuccino and Harry Potter's pumpkin juice.

But, here's the thing, you just can't go in and ask for the drinks by name. You have to know how to order them.

For example, to get a butterbeer frappuccino, ask for a creme frappuccino with three pumps each of caramel and toffee nut syrups and caramel drizzle on the top.

Check the Starbucks secret menu site for the rest of the recipes.

Related Topics:
foodstarbucksharry pottersociety
