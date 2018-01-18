Walmart is launching a new disposal product in an effort to help fight opioid abuse.The company says the product called "Dispose-RX" provides a safe and effective way to get rid of unused opioid medication.According to the manufacturer, when Dispose-RX is added to a pill bottle with warm water, it separates the medication into a biodegradable gel.Walmart pharmacies will provide Dispose-RX at no cost to patients filling new class-two opioid prescriptions.The product is also available in pharmacies at Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart