HEALTH & FITNESS

Walmart launches free opioid disposal product

Walmart is launching a new disposal product in an effort to help fight opioid abuse.

The company says the product called "Dispose-RX" provides a safe and effective way to get rid of unused opioid medication.

According to the manufacturer, when Dispose-RX is added to a pill bottle with warm water, it separates the medication into a biodegradable gel.

Walmart pharmacies will provide Dispose-RX at no cost to patients filling new class-two opioid prescriptions.

The product is also available in pharmacies at Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart

