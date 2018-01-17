CELEBRITY

'Stranger Things' actor makes good on deal made with student

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the stars of the Netflix hit, Stranger Things has delivered a photobomb a high school senior from the North Valley will never forget.

One of the stars of the Netflix hit "Stranger Things" has delivered a photobomb a high school senior will never forget.

David Harbour plays Police Chief Jim Hopper in the sci-fi show and a student known on Twitter, only as Damaris from the town of Newman, is apparently a big fan.

Back in October, Damaris tweeted Harbour asking how many retweets it would take for him to join her in her senior photos.

Harbour spotted the tweet and replied, "25,000 but I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone."

That's when the tweets went viral. Three months later Damaris got her 25,000 retweets.

Harbour then kept his word, sort of.

They had their own photo shoot at Netflix Los Angeles headquarters last week. Harbour wore the Orestimba High School sweatshirt and played trombone. He posted the pictures on Instagram Friday.

One of the stars of the Netflix hit, Stranger Things has delivered a photobomb a high school senior from the North Valley will never forget.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityphoto
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
George H.W. Bush and Brad Paisley shared lunch together
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video