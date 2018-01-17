Outrage over MLK Day gun shop ad

You may have noticed a few MLK day sales over the past few days, but in New Mexico, there's one sale in particular that really got people's attention.An ad for a gun shop in Albuquerque offers deals on firearms to apparently honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.The ad for the sale at Los Ranchos gun shop went viral with many questioning the use of guns in the name of Dr. King.People call it ironic and disturbing from the fact that Dr. King stood for non-violence and peaceful protests to the fact that he was assassinated with a gun."I do think its in bad taste and I'm sure other people have used historical figures to sell things but it also helps to reflect their morals and it doesn't in this case," said Albuquerque resident Allen Marquez."I thought it was an appropriate depiction of Dr. King. We celebrate the freedoms we have because of some of the work he did," said gun shop owner Mark Abramson.The owner says he did not mean to offend anyone, and he did not design the ad. However, he did approve it.