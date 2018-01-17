WEATHER

Homeless man to lose toes due to frostbite

KANSAS CITY (KTRK) --
Frostbite is a real threat to many people around the United States, right now.

With below freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills, many people are fighting to stay warm.

A homeless man received some harsh news after doctors told 30-year-old Chris Culp that he would be losing some of his toes due to frostbite.

"I'm just kind of nervous and scared about the whole procedure," Culp said.

One of Culp's friends reached out to Free Hot Soup Kansas City for help after seeing his foot.

"She texted me and told me that he's afraid to look at his foot. He went to the hospital several days ago, and they sent him away, and he's afraid that's he needs to have them amputated," Nellie McCool founder of Free Hot Soup Kansas said.

McCool found Culp at a homeless camp and transported him to Shawnee Mission Medical Center.

"They told him they were going to take care of him, and that he had at least a several days stay ahead of him if not more," said McCool.

Culp is a case of deep frostbite that impacts layers of skin. After re-warming, the dead tissue turns black.

"If you see anyone outside in the cold, just ask them if they're ok like you would anybody," McCool said.

