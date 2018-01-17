Family of murdered police officer buys meals for cops

The family of a police officer killed in the line of duty paid for the meals of fellow police officers in Troy, Illinois.The picture went viral after being posted on Troy Police Department's Facebook page.The post showed a dinner receipt for Troy officers being paid for by the family of fallen officer Blake Synder.The family wrote on the receipt, "Thank you for your service from the family of officer Blake Snyder."Back in 2016, Snyder was responding to reports of a disturbance when authorities say a suspect shot and killed the officer.On the Troy Police Department Facebook page, the officers say the gesture by Snyder's family proves how deep the blue runs in their families.