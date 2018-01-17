SCIENCE

Brilliant meteor flashes across Michigan sky

EMBED </>More Videos

Bright meteor flashes across Michigan sky (KTRK)

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan (KTRK) --
A massive ball of fire, first a cool blue and then turning bright white, flew across the night sky in Michigan.

This dash camera video from local WWMT photojournalist Zack Lawler caught the meteor flying over Battle Creek.

Kalamazoo astronomer Richard Bell says a meteor is basically a small chunk of rock or metal that enters the earth's atmosphere and starts to burn up.

"In front of it, it compresses the gases of our atmosphere. The heated gas vaporizes the meteoroid and when that happens we refer to it as a meteor," said Bell.

It makes for a pretty sight at night when the skies are clear, which is rare this time of year.

The National Weather Service says it was a meteor that caused a magnitude 2-point-zero earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered about five miles west-southwest of New Haven. That's about 40 miles northeast of Detroit.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldmeteorMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
Stephen Hawking, renowned scientist, dead at 76
More Science
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video