Icy conditions create gridlock on Southwest Freeway

SkyEye shows people driving backwards trying to get off the Southwest Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Rain, sleet, snow and the coldest freezing temperatures the Houston area has seen in decades have brought hazardous driving conditions, cancelled school days and city services closed.

Mid-morning on Wednesday, more drivers ventured back out to the roads. In the case of the Southwest Freeway, that may have been too soon.

Icy patches remained, mostly at overpasses and near freeway curves, along Highway 59. Police blocked some areas, and as the traffic backup worsened, some drivers tried to get out of the gridlock by turning around and driving the wrong way down the Chimney Rock exit ramp, headed for the feeder roads. City of Houston Mobility Response Team members arrived on the scene to clear the backup shortly after 11 a.m.

Vehicles sliding on icy Houston freeways

Drone video of Fred Hartman bridge

Parts of downtown Houston are covered in sheets of ice.

Live traffic map

