Deputies: Mother and 2 kids die in mobile home fire

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Elissa Rivas reports from Huffman where three family members died in a mobile home fire overnight. (KTRK)

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother and two children died in a early morning fire at their mobile home near Huffman.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a mobile home fire on Cherry Laurel Street around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos

HCSO reports that a mother and her two kids were killed in a mobile home fire near Huffman.


Natalie Tienda and her children Keanna, 11 and Tristan, 9, died as a result of the fire.

"Just pray that they're in a better place now," said neighbor Peggy Gallardo.

Gallardo said she woke up to hear the father yelling for help and trying to get his family to safety.

"'Can y'all help, can you help me? I can't get to them,'' Gallardo recalled. "He couldn't get to them."

The father, John David Tienda, was taken to Northeast Memorial Hermann Hospital, suffering cuts and second-degree burns.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
fatal firemobile homesfirefirefightersharris county sheriffs officeHuffman
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video