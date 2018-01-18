Deputies: Mother and 2 kids die in mobile home fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2957095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HCSO reports that a mother and her two kids were killed in a mobile home fire near Huffman.

Update/Correction: An adult male was transported to an area hospital, unknown condition. And two children are confirmed deceased, not three. @hcfmo will be leading the investigation. @HCSOTexas unit there for scene control purposes. I’m no longer enroute. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 17, 2018

A mother and two children died in a early morning fire at their mobile home near Huffman.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a mobile home fire on Cherry Laurel Street around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.Natalie Tienda and her children Keanna, 11 and Tristan, 9, died as a result of the fire."Just pray that they're in a better place now," said neighbor Peggy Gallardo.Gallardo said she woke up to hear the father yelling for help and trying to get his family to safety."'Can y'all help, can you help me? I can't get to them,'' Gallardo recalled. "He couldn't get to them."The father, John David Tienda, was taken to Northeast Memorial Hermann Hospital, suffering cuts and second-degree burns.The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office.