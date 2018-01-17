EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2956693" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two HPD cars were hit by a suspected drunk driver on 610 at Yale.

A suspected drunk driver slammed into two Houston Police Department patrol cars on the 610 North Loop freeway Wednesday morning.There were four HPD officers in patrol cars blocking all lanes of the North Loop eastbound and diverting traffic when a car ran into both of the patrol vehicles.The officers were blocking the highway because there was an accident that may have been caused by ice.The patrol cars had all the lanes shut down and were moving traffic to the feeder road when the driver of a red Dodge Stratus ran into both cars.Investigators say the driver appeared to try to go between the patrol cars.That driver is suspected of being under the influence. Fortunately, no one was hurt.Officers say it is always dangerous when they have to work on the interstate. Add ice and an impaired driver and it's incredibly hazardous.