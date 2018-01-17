EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2956817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Courtney Fischer shows what people are experiencing stuck on Hwy 59 and Hillcroft.

Officials have reopened Highway 59 at Hillcroft after dozens of 18-wheelers and cars were stranded for hours on the freeway.Some drivers were stuck on the road since 10 p.m. because of ice.One trucker coming from South Texas told ABC13 he saw 10 accidents in 30 miles due to the icy conditions.Another man had his three grandchildren and a niece inside his pickup. He told Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer that he turned his car on and off all night to keep the heat running, but he was also worried about running out of gas."My youngest one, my granddaughter is 4-years-old, so I've got to keep her warm," Rafael Moreno said.Crews came out to de-ice the freeway. Officials are still urging caution on the road.