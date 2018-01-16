Winter Blast 2018: The storm by the numbers

If there are still any questions about the dangers of today's winter storm in Houston, all you have to do is look at the numbers.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers took more than 400 crash reports.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said all of these crashes happened between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.Meanwhile, HPD Chief Art Acevedo says the city saw over 300 crashes in just nine hours.On an average day, the chief said the city sees 226 wrecks, and that's over 24 hours.Houston firefighters have also had a busy day, responding to 457 fire and EMS calls between midnight and 1 p.m.