What will $900 rent get you in the Kingwood area, right now?

KINGWOOD, Texas --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Kingwood area? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $900 per month on rent.

Take a look at the below listings.

4630 Magnolia Cove Dr., #2758




Listed at $873 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 4630 Magnolia Cove Dr. The unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

150 Northpark Plaza Dr., #9341




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 150 Northpark Plaza Dr. It's listed for $854 / month. The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site laundry, a dog park and a residents' lounge. The unit has a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. (Check out the complete listing here.)

938 Kingwood Dr., #4541




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 938 Kingwood Dr, which is going for $849 / month. The building has a fitness center, a residents' lounge and a movie theater. In the unit, expect a mix of carpeting and laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

