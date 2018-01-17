FOOD & DRINK

New karaoke spot 'Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea' debuts in Sharpstown

EMBED </>More Videos

A new karaoke spot is making its debut in Sharpstown. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A new karaoke spot has made its debut in Sharpstown. It's called Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea, located at 6348 Corporate Dr.

This newcomer features a wide-open bar space for group singing, rather than the private rooms found at other karaoke establishments.

While many karaoke spots are BYOB, this place has a full bar with selections of beer, sake, and cocktails along with boba and milk tea. Rounding things out are Japanese-style appetizers like chirashi bowls, gyoza, and sashimi.

It's still early days for the fledgling business. It's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Xuan Q., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 31st, said: "My friend had his 21st birthday party hosted at this karaoke bar. It's amazing. They provide beer, wine, sake and hard liquor as well. They also have milk tea and Japanese appetizers."

Head on over to check it out: Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea is open daily from 11am-2am.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodHoodlinekaraokebusinessrestaurantHoustonSharpstown
FOOD & DRINK
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video