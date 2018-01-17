HOUSTON, Texas --A new karaoke spot has made its debut in Sharpstown. It's called Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea, located at 6348 Corporate Dr.
This newcomer features a wide-open bar space for group singing, rather than the private rooms found at other karaoke establishments.
While many karaoke spots are BYOB, this place has a full bar with selections of beer, sake, and cocktails along with boba and milk tea. Rounding things out are Japanese-style appetizers like chirashi bowls, gyoza, and sashimi.
It's still early days for the fledgling business. It's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Xuan Q., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 31st, said: "My friend had his 21st birthday party hosted at this karaoke bar. It's amazing. They provide beer, wine, sake and hard liquor as well. They also have milk tea and Japanese appetizers."
Head on over to check it out: Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea is open daily from 11am-2am.
