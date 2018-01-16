RACCOONS

Raccoon ransacks cell phone store

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee --
Tennessee police posted pictures of a sneaky burglar caught inside a Boost Mobile store, and the masked suspect is getting a lot of attention.

An alarm at Boost Mobile went off and officers got a big surprise when they got there.

"There are four police officers out here watching this animal tear up the store inside, and he's pretty mad inside the store," an officer reported over the radio.

Security cameras caught the raccoon falling through the ceiling.

It took about three hours to coax the raccoon out the door, leaving the store owner with a big mess.

