Get out of the storm: Houston warming center locations

Hypothermia occurs when your body loses heat faster than it produces it. It also means your temperature has fallen below 95 degrees F. Signs:



•tingling of the hands, feet and face.



•uncontrollable shaking.



It can result in hospitalization or death. — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) January 16, 2018

South Main Baptist Church, 4100 South Main Street

Houston Sobering Center, 150 N Chenevert Street

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 Conti Street

Harbor of Light Center (Men), 2407 N Main St.

Family Residence (Women and Kids), 1603 McGowen

Sally's House (Women), 1717 Congress Ave

Star of Hope Men's Center, 1811 Ruiz St.

St. John's Methodist, 2019 Crawford St.

.@FireChiefofHFD @HoustonFire We have had over 20 calls for structure fires, 6 working fires, and unfortunately, 1 fatality due to hypothermia. We have had 4 instances of illegal burning. It is illegal to set open fires in Houston. — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) January 16, 2018

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner pushed the importance of getting out of the dangerous weather conditions after confirming a person has died of hypothermia.Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said during a press conference this afternoon that the person who died was found on Houston's south side. The victim's name has not been released.If you need transportation to access these warming centers, you can call 311 or 713-837-0311.The City of Houston announced these five warming centers were just added to help get people out of the cold: