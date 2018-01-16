SHELTER

Get out of the storm: Houston warming center locations

EMBED </>More Videos

There are eight warming centers in Houston to help you get out of the wintry weather. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner pushed the importance of getting out of the dangerous weather conditions after confirming a person has died of hypothermia.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said during a press conference this afternoon that the person who died was found on Houston's south side. The victim's name has not been released.



If you need transportation to access these warming centers, you can call 311 or 713-837-0311.

The American Red Cross has opened these warming centers:
  • South Main Baptist Church, 4100 South Main Street
  • Houston Sobering Center, 150 N Chenevert Street
  • Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 Conti Street




The City of Houston announced these five warming centers were just added to help get people out of the cold:
  • Harbor of Light Center (Men), 2407 N Main St.
  • Family Residence (Women and Kids), 1603 McGowen
  • Sally's House (Women), 1717 Congress Ave
  • Star of Hope Men's Center, 1811 Ruiz St.
  • St. John's Methodist, 2019 Crawford St.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
winter stormwinter weathershelterHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHELTER
Help raise money during the third annual Bark for BARC
Pets enjoy donated chairs at no-kill shelter
Human hair dye nearly kills dog
Last dog displaced by Harvey named after Mattress Mack
Warming center sees uptick in people taking shelter from cold
More shelter
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video