U.S. & WORLD

Group of Girl Scouts trying to make smoking in cars with children illegal

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl scouts trying to ban smoking in cars with kids (KTRK)

AURORA, Colorado --
A group of Girl Scouts in Aurora, Colorado is trying to make it illegal to smoke in cars with kids.

Troop 60789 has been working with City Councilman Charlie Richardson on an ordinance that would prohibit smoking in cars with minors 18 and younger.

Scout Amelia Malchow said, "Just being this far makes me really proud of us because this is a lot farther than I ever thought we would make it."

The troop says if the ordinance is successful it hopes to eventually take the issue to the state level.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societygirl scoutsu.s. & worldsmokinghealthColorado
U.S. & WORLD
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Authorities: Brother of FL school shooter arrested on campus
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video