A group of Girl Scouts in Aurora, Colorado is trying to make it illegal to smoke in cars with kids.Troop 60789 has been working with City Councilman Charlie Richardson on an ordinance that would prohibit smoking in cars with minors 18 and younger.Scout Amelia Malchow said, "Just being this far makes me really proud of us because this is a lot farther than I ever thought we would make it."The troop says if the ordinance is successful it hopes to eventually take the issue to the state level.