Group cited for feeding homeless on MLK Day

EL CAJON, California --
More than a dozen people were cited after violating a new city ordinance that bans the sharing of food on public property in El Cajon, California.

One violator said the group's intentional act of civil disobedience Monday was in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The new law makes it illegal to feed the homeless in a public park.

The city says the ordinance is necessary to prevent the further spread of hepatitis A.

A police officer on the scene said, "City council passed an ordinance that says you are not allowed to food share on public property. This park is part of city property so you're not allowed to food share."

The group vowing to fight the ordinance says it shouldn't be a crime to feed the homeless.

They say the ordinance is unfair, because it allows people to share food with people at a birthday party or wedding but not with any homeless.

