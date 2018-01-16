Deputies take 400 wreck reports as ice blankets Harris Co.

.@SheriffEd_HCSO: “approx 200 reports of both major/minor accidents worked between HCSO & Constable’s Offices.” Conditions WILL worsen into evening and throughout tonight. Stay off roadways! #houwx #txwx — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 16, 2018

Here are a few ways to stay safe on the road during cold, wet or snow days.

If you have any question about the dangers out on Houston roadways today, just ask deputies caught out in the storm.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said dispatchers and deputies have counted approximately 400 reports of accidents on the icy roadways across the county.Deputies said between 6 a.m. and noon alone, deputies and constables worked 115 car crashes.Meanwhile, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the city saw over 300 crashes in just nine hours.Authorities say the road conditions are only going to get worse as temperatures dip and the sun sets on the Houston area.If you do not have to leave your home, stay there and keep the roads open for first responders and emergency personnel.