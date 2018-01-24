This video from Puerto Rico reminds us that we should never take our small comforts for granted.Students and teachers jumped for joy moments after getting electricity back - after 112 days without it.Power returned to their school, Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo in San Juan, on January 12, the first time since Hurricane Maria.In September, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, knocking out power on most of the island. Three months after the storm, only 55 percent of the island's nearly 1.5 million customers have power.