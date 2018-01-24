U.S. & WORLD

Puerto Rican students rejoice when electricity returns after 112 days without it

Students and teachers jumped for joy moments after getting electricity back - after 112 days without it.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
This video from Puerto Rico reminds us that we should never take our small comforts for granted.

Power returned to their school, Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo in San Juan, on January 12, the first time since Hurricane Maria.

In September, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, knocking out power on most of the island. Three months after the storm, only 55 percent of the island's nearly 1.5 million customers have power.

