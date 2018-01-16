IMMIGRATION

Detroit dad, 39, deported to Mexico after 30 years in U.S.

Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old landscaper and father of two who has lived in the United States for 30 years, said a painful goodbye to his family early Monday morning. (WLS)

DETROIT, Michigan --
A Michigan man who had lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years has been deported to Mexico.

Jorge Garcia, of Detroit, came to the U.S. with his family when he was 10 years old and has long sought legal status. The 39-year-old landscaper was deported on Monday and can't return to the U.S. for a decade.

Garcia learned he'd been scheduled to be deported in November as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. A request from Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Dearborn pushed back the deportation date to allow Garcia to spend the holidays with his wife and two children, who are all U.S. citizens.

Immigrant advocates say deporting people like Garcia separates families.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Khaalid Walls said in an email Tuesday he was looking into the matter.

Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationdacadeportationmexicou.s. & worldMichigan
