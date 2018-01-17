Power outages reported during winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas --As winter weather hits southeast Houston, power outages are occurring in areas.
CenterPoint Energy has cautioned customers that repairs may take longer than usual due to the weather and hazardous conditions, and they ask for patience.
"Be assured that our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, and we will provide status updates as they become available," the company posted.
Check the interactive power outage tracking map.
If you lose power, you can stay updated on the current weather and traffic conditions, including live streaming video of Eyewitness News coverage, on the ABC13 News App.