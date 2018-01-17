HOME & GARDEN

Power outages reported during winter storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Samica Knight gives walk-through on using the ABC13 Houston app (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
As winter weather hits southeast Houston, power outages are occurring in areas.

CenterPoint Energy has cautioned customers that repairs may take longer than usual due to the weather and hazardous conditions, and they ask for patience.

"Be assured that our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, and we will provide status updates as they become available," the company posted.

Check the interactive power outage tracking map.
If you lose power, you can stay updated on the current weather and traffic conditions, including live streaming video of Eyewitness News coverage, on the ABC13 News App.

Related Topics:
homepower outageelectricwinter weatherwinter stormHouston
HOME & GARDEN
Woman sends warning after Airbnb rental leaves home trashed
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
A cut above: Universal scissors do it all
Man overpays bill for more than two decades. Should he get it all back?
NOT HAUNTED: Neighbors spooked by Realtor's new signage
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video