Kevin Quinn's speaks to a driver who skidded off SH-99 at Cinco Ranch

A truck was caught on camera sliding down an embankment off Highway 99 and the Westpark Tollway due to icy conditions in Fort Bend County.Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Quinn was getting ready to interview another driver who also slid off the road when the incident happened with the truck.That vehicle hit a couple of trees but was still able to be driven.Watch the raw video above.