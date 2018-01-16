TRAVEL

Airlines issue travel advisories, waivers in wake of Texas winter storm

EMBED </>More Videos

IAH cancels nearly two-thirds of flights due to icy conditions (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
George Bush Intercontinental Airport cancelled nearly 800 flights today as a winter storm impacted air travel over Texas

According to Flight Aware, a total of 778 flights were scratched at Houston's north end airport, accounting for near two-thirds of all flights scheduled on Tuesday. The airport also had 121 flights delayed by more than 15 minutes.

The figures gave Bush Intercontinental Airport the distinction of the most impacted airport in the winter blast in the state.

Inbound flights continued to be delayed at their origin at an average of about 6 hours, according to Flight Aware.

Houston Hobby Airport is also being affected, as well as other major airports across the state. About 200 flights were cancelled out of the airport in southeast Houston.

Bill Begley, of Houston Airport System, said about 180 people are stranded at Bush Intercontinental. The airport is providing cots, food and toiletries to those passengers.

At Hobby, officials are looking at food and shelter options for any passengers who have nowhere to go, according to Begley.

If you plan to head to the airport today, make sure you check the status of your flight.

Earlier in the day, Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory, which means customers will be allowed to rebook their flights without paying additional fees.

Delta, United and American Airlines are also offering travel waivers for flights.
If you need to change your plans, you're urged to check the airline's website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
travelwinter weatherfreezebush intercontinental airporthobby airportHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video