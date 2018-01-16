HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --George Bush Intercontinental Airport cancelled nearly 800 flights today as a winter storm impacted air travel over Texas
According to Flight Aware, a total of 778 flights were scratched at Houston's north end airport, accounting for near two-thirds of all flights scheduled on Tuesday. The airport also had 121 flights delayed by more than 15 minutes.
The figures gave Bush Intercontinental Airport the distinction of the most impacted airport in the winter blast in the state.
Inbound flights continued to be delayed at their origin at an average of about 6 hours, according to Flight Aware.
Houston Hobby Airport is also being affected, as well as other major airports across the state. About 200 flights were cancelled out of the airport in southeast Houston.
Bill Begley, of Houston Airport System, said about 180 people are stranded at Bush Intercontinental. The airport is providing cots, food and toiletries to those passengers.
At Hobby, officials are looking at food and shelter options for any passengers who have nowhere to go, according to Begley.
If you plan to head to the airport today, make sure you check the status of your flight.
Earlier in the day, Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory, which means customers will be allowed to rebook their flights without paying additional fees.
Delta, United and American Airlines are also offering travel waivers for flights.
If you need to change your plans, you're urged to check the airline's website.
