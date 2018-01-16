HEALTH

English man ruptures throat trying to hold in a sneeze

LET 'ER RIP: When it comes to sneezing, it's better out than in...and here's why. (KTRK)

This story will have you thinking twice the next time you're tempted to hold in a sneeze.

A man in England ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to suppress a sneeze.

Doctors say the man complained of swallowing difficulties and a popping sensation in his neck.

He said it started when he pinched his nose and closed his mouth to stop a forceful sneeze.

While these cases are rare, doctors say it's best just to go ahead and let it rip into a tissue.

