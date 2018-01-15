Suspect on the run after shooting 3 teens on MLK Boulevard in Houston

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured three teens in southeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say three teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston.

Officers were seen conducting their investigation at a Shell gas station at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bellfort.

HPD says the victims were walking on the street when someone in a white car pulled up and opened fire.

A 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were injured, and ran to the gas station for help.

The victims' injuries were described by investigators as non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

