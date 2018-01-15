Police say three teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston.Officers were seen conducting their investigation at a Shell gas station at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bellfort.HPD says the victims were walking on the street when someone in a white car pulled up and opened fire.A 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were injured, and ran to the gas station for help.The victims' injuries were described by investigators as non-life threatening.No arrests have been made.