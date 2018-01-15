Slow down

Maintain three times a normal following distance

Use caution on bridges, overpasses and ramps

If you get in trouble, turn into the direction of the slide

When skidding, go easy on the brakes

Elevated roads are more prone to icing, and that is among the chief concerns heading into what forecasters are calling an unusual, irregular, and potentially dangerous winter storm.While we don't have the same kind of winter storms that freeze and immobilize the northeast, it doesn't lessen the danger on southeast Texas roads once the temperatures plummet and the rain falls Tuesday late morning and early afternoon."The morning hours of Tuesday will be okay, but then getting home tomorrow afternoon is where we could see some ice build up," said Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner.Trucks filled with chat rock are sitting idle, ready for deployment if needed. Most of the region's trouble spots are already pre-treated for ice with chemicals.The state, local counties, and the city of Houston have gotten ahead of it. Still, officials are urging caution and call it an emergency."We take this very seriously. This is a different type of event, as has been said," Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said. "You wake up tomorrow morning, it's going to look like rain. It's going to be cold. But then as the temperature drops during the day, we could end up with ice."If you have to be out and you get stuck in tough conditions, remember to:In addition to highly dangerous bridges, overpasses, and highway connectors, TXDOT warns to look for ice on any road near water. Just the proximity can make it more likely to freeze."We just want to be really safe," Emmett said.Of course, the best advice is always to stay off the roads all together if you can.