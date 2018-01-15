Firefighters share what NOT to do to keep warm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2575918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Space heaters, open flames and wood-burning stoves have all contributed to wintertime house fires in Houston

When temperatures drop, the number of house fires rises and space heaters are not the only reason, according to firefighters.First responders are preparing for the cold snap headed to the region. Chief Amy Ramon of Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said more personnel are on their way."We've made sure all of our stations are prepped and ready to go," she said.She said space heaters are a problem if used incorrectly, but there are many other potential issues."Please do not use your stove to heat your house," Ramon said.Along with the fire dangers, stoves can lead to carbon dioxide concerns.Chief Ramon also said makeshift fireplaces are not a good idea."Absolutely do nothing like that. No barbecue pits inside the house," she said. "We've even had it where people have put hay in their oven to keep themselves warm."That does not work and fills your home with smoke, she said.People are much better off adding more blankets to their beds, Ramon said.