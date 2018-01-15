'Flip 'n Patties' Brings Filipino Fare To Eldridge/West Oaks

Hungry? A new neighborhood Filipino spot has you covered. Located at 1809 Eldridge Pkwy. in Eldridge / West Oaks, the new arrival is called Flip 'n Patties Restaurant.
This newcomer--which originally began as a mobile food truck business--specializes in Filipino comfort food and gourmet burgers and sides.
On the menu, look for burgers like the signature burger with Angus beef, topped with a muenster and cheddar-stuffed portobello mushroom, bacon, greens, tomato, and house spicy sauce; the "Jeepney," which includes longanisa (Filipino sweet sausage), fried egg, tomato, and banana ketchup aioli; and the the vegetarian "Bedgee" with stuffed portabella, green leaf, tomato, yellow onions, pickles, and spicy sauce.
There are also rice plates like the "Chicken PuPu" with batter-fried chicken thighs; pecan-smoked pork butt skewers seared in house-made Pinoy barbecue sauce; and longsilog--longanisa patties with a fried egg.
Rounding things out are hand-cut fries loaded with seasoned beef, shredded mild cheddar, spicy sauce, banana ketchup aioli, and cilantro; and desserts such as the halo-halo (Filipino shaved ice) and "Mamarita's Flan." (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, Flip 'n Patties has already made a good impression.
Tony H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5th, said: "My first time visiting this establishment. Very nice, simple, and clean interior. The employees were all friendly and polite. I ordered the Flip 'n Patties burger with the small fries."
Yelper Christina L. added: "Is it up to the hype? From food truck to brick-and-mortar, the success story is in and of itself. Walking in, and you're greeted with the graffiti-type art painted on the walls, which I thought was clever."
And Roberta Z. said: "I cannot tell you how excited I was when I found out that Flip 'n Patties was going to have a brick-and-mortar. Then I found out it was less than half a mile from my house. We came during the soft opening and it definitely did not disappoint."
Flip 'n Patties Restaurant is now open at 1809 Eldridge Pkwy., so head on over to check it out.
'Flip 'n Patties' Brings Filipino Fare To Eldridge/West Oaks
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News