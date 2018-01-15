Teen bride's death considered 'suspicious'

EMBED </>More Videos

Iowa teen's death under investigation (KTRK)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --
Authorities in Iowa are treating the death of an 18-year-old woman in Cedar Rapids as suspicious.

Police found the body of 18-year-old Anna Elise Edgeton in a Cedar Rapids apartment Saturday. Relatives told KCRG-TV she was recently married.

They were performing a welfare check after she had missed time at work.

A police spokesperson says investigators believe Edgeton's death is suspicious.

The Iowa office of the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the woman's death.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldwoman killedIowa
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video