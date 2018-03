Teen bride's death considered 'suspicious'

Authorities in Iowa are treating the death of an 18-year-old woman in Cedar Rapids as suspicious.Police found the body of 18-year-old Anna Elise Edgeton in a Cedar Rapids apartment Saturday. Relatives told KCRG-TV she was recently married.They were performing a welfare check after she had missed time at work.A police spokesperson says investigators believe Edgeton's death is suspicious.The Iowa office of the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the woman's death.