Teen bride's death considered 'suspicious'

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --Authorities in Iowa are treating the death of an 18-year-old woman in Cedar Rapids as suspicious.
Police found the body of 18-year-old Anna Elise Edgeton in a Cedar Rapids apartment Saturday. Relatives told KCRG-TV she was recently married.
They were performing a welfare check after she had missed time at work.
A police spokesperson says investigators believe Edgeton's death is suspicious.
The Iowa office of the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the woman's death.
