'I'm not just an officer, I'm a father:' Hero cops save unconscious baby boy

Sandra Bookman has the story of how NYPD officers saved an unresponsive baby boy in Rochdale, Queens.

QUEENS, New York --
Two NYPD officers are being called heroes, credited with saving a baby's life in Queens.

That baby was barely breathing, limp in his parent's arms.

However, the officers insist they were simply doing what they have been trained to do.

Alfredo Aona is giving a heartfelt 'thank you' to the police officers who he says saved the life of his 11-month-old son, Joseph.

"He says he's extremely grateful to the police because his son was almost dead and he could not revive him," says neighbor Merceded Miranda.

Officers John Simicich and Tim Molinet were heading to a car accident when they saw another 911 call for an unconscious infant. They immediately re-routed themselves and headed to the home in Rochdale to help.


"We went inside, we saw the parents - they were crying, they were scared. We noticed that the child was unconscious - he probably wasn't breathing at one point. His lips were discolored," said officer Simicich.

The quick-thinking pair decided to rush the baby to Jamaica Hospital themselves instead of waiting for an ambulance.

Officer Molinet was behind the wheel, and Officer Simicich performed CPR on the still, unconscious Joseph, who he did manage to revive even before they reached the emergency room.

Joseph is okay and home with his family - his father is thanking the men in blue who came when he needed them the most.
"He feels they saved his life and he's extremely grateful for them having shown up," added Miranda.

"It hits home for me - I'm not just a police officer, I'm a father, so when we see that, it takes priority," said officer Simicich.

Little Joseph will celebrate his first birthday on Monday!

