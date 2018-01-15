SOCIETY

Houston teen selected to be part of Disney Dreamers Academy live on GMA

Houston native Christiana Okafor, second from left, was among the students surprised on Good Morning America on Monday. (KTRK)

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) --
A teenager from Houston is among the 100 students who have been selected for the exclusive Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE Magazine.

The announcement was made Monday live on "Good Morning America."

Christiana Okafor, 16, will participate in the four-day mentoring program, which takes place March 8-11 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The students, known as "Disney Dreamers," have the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the theme parks, while also discovering new careers.

They will connect with motivational speakers and celebrities including Steve Harvey who congratulated the students via video message on GMA.

In her application to the program, Okafor said she dreams of becoming a doctor, graduating as valedictorian and attending an Ivy League school.

She currently has a 4.3 GPA.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of KTRK-TV.

