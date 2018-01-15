Houstonians honor MLK Day with 2 parades

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2929791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FROM THE ARCHIVES: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Houston.

From the floats to the families gathered along Texas Avenue, the 40th annual Original Martin Luther King Jr. birthday parade was a huge party."We are all working to pull our community together, we are very diverse, but we are continuing to work on the dream and hopefully, some people will have some dreams of their own," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.Along the streets, hundreds of people turned out to watch the festivities and remember Dr. King's rich history."It's a holiday, we can come out and celebrate Dr. King's legacy and also let the family and the kids have fun," said Gary Wyche.Wesley Strait brought his granddaughter from Victoria and says it's important to remember the struggle for Civil Rights and the progress Dr. King pushed for coming to fruition."We come down here to celebrate the beginning of Martin Luther King Jr. and all of the things he aimed for," said Wesley Strait. "Things need to get better, but they are getting better."