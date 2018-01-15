POLITICS

KKK fliers left outside homes days before MLK parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents were shocked to find KKK literature at their front doors (KTRK)

LEESBURG, Virginia --
Residents in Leesburg, Virginia, were shocked to wake up to KKK fliers on their front porches.

WJLA reports, police are taking the situation seriously since the propaganda was distributed just days before the Martin Luther King holiday.

The letter had "loyal white knights" across the top with King's picture and "smash communism."
While police investigate the incident, neighbors are talking about ways to come together and send a message of unity.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsmlk dayu.s. & worldkkk
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video