KKK fliers left outside homes days before MLK parade

LEESBURG, Virginia --Residents in Leesburg, Virginia, were shocked to wake up to KKK fliers on their front porches.
WJLA reports, police are taking the situation seriously since the propaganda was distributed just days before the Martin Luther King holiday.
The letter had "loyal white knights" across the top with King's picture and "smash communism."
While police investigate the incident, neighbors are talking about ways to come together and send a message of unity.
