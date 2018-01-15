Reporter who claims medicine caused disorientation tweets about being released from hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After days in the hospital and extensive testing, a sports reporter who was missing in Houston is recovering.

Rivals.com sports reporter Courtney Roland was first reported missing in the Houston area on Saturday, Jan. 6. After about two days, she was found safe at a Chick-fil-A on Richmond in the Galleria area early on Monday, Jan. 8.

"We believe she was confused because of reactions to medication she'd been taking," said Houston Police Capt. Mark Lentini.

Concern for Roland's safety began when she texted her mother and others on Saturday night. But then her phone went dead, and officers said her roommate reported her missing Sunday afternoon.

A week later, Roland tweeted that she's been released from the hospital after five days of extensive testing that confirmed she suffered a reaction to prescription medication.

"I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff at Houston Methodist for providing me with expert medical care," Roland posted.

