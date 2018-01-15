Jorge Santana-Trujillo, 30 years old, was arrested for violation of probation. If you see this man, call 911. pic.twitter.com/ePwxXS8Rf8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 15, 2018

HPD dogs seen searching area around Drew & Milby streets for escaped inmate.

#HPD cars/SUVs on almost every corner near Scott/Elgin. Officers searching for criminal who escaped police custody around 8:45 a.m. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/JwIdNoHrRJ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 15, 2018

Police and Federal authorities are trying to track down an inmate who slipped out of his handcuffs while in a police van and escaped at Monday morning.Houston police say 30-year-old Jorge Santana-Trujillo slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped through a window on the police transport van.He was arrested by HPD on an outstanding warrant. Federal authorities told Eyewitness News Santana-Trujillo violated his parole by coming back into the United States.He was picked up during a routine traffic stop for a seven year old warrant.Santana-Trujillo escaped while being transported from the city jail to county jail.Officers searched in the area of Scott Street and Leeland Street, not far from the University of Houston main campus, but after an hour, officers called off the search.According to police, four teams are out looking for Santana-Trujillo, right now.Police say he has no criminal history other than entering the country without proper paperwork and then trying to re-enter the country after being deported.