Search continues for inmate who slipped out of handcuffs

EMBED </>More Videos

A prisoner slipped out of handcuffs and escaped Monday morning. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police and Federal authorities are trying to track down an inmate who slipped out of his handcuffs while in a police van and escaped at Monday morning.

Houston police say 30-year-old Jorge Santana-Trujillo slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped through a window on the police transport van.

He was arrested by HPD on an outstanding warrant. Federal authorities told Eyewitness News Santana-Trujillo violated his parole by coming back into the United States.



He was picked up during a routine traffic stop for a seven year old warrant.

Santana-Trujillo escaped while being transported from the city jail to county jail.

Officers searched in the area of Scott Street and Leeland Street, not far from the University of Houston main campus, but after an hour, officers called off the search.

According to police, four teams are out looking for Santana-Trujillo, right now.

Police say he has no criminal history other than entering the country without proper paperwork and then trying to re-enter the country after being deported.

EMBED More News Videos

HPD dogs seen searching area around Drew & Milby streets for escaped inmate.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
escaped prisonerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video