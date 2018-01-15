FLU

Man in medically-induced coma after being hospitalized for flu

EMBED </>More Videos

Alabama man in medically-induced coma after being hospitalized for flu (KTRK)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KTRK) --
Many hospitals have been overwhelmed with flu patients, and some people have even tried to treat themselves at home.

For 38-year-old Adam York, that led to an emergency that left him in a medically-induced coma.

"If we had known it could be this bad, especially for someone young and healthy, we probably would have gone to the doctor as soon as we thought we had it," Adam's wife, Felicia York said.

After Felicia and Adam's three children caught the flu, Adam caught it too. He tried to fight the virus without going to see the doctor.

He wasn't feeling better, and that's when Felicia took her husband to the hospital. Within 24 hours of getting admitted, his condition got worse.

"We thought we would just get some medicine, get him breathing again and go home, but they ended up keeping him because his oxygen level was too low. It wouldn't come back up and so he got a hospital room and within 24 hours he went from sitting up, talking to me in the bed to tubes down his throat, and sedated and on an ECMO machine to circulate his blood and oxygenate it instead of using his lungs," Felicia said.

She said her husband was tested for the flu and the results were positive for strain A and B.

"He is sedated and they have him on a paralytic. He's pretty much in a medically induced coma. It's a little unnerving, it is. And the doctors keep saying it mutates every year and it seems the flu season gets worse and longer," Felicia said.

The Yorks' are self-employed and do not have health insurance. For ways to help the family and stay up to date on Adam's progress, you can visit their GoFundMe page and the family's Facebook page.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthflumedicalinsurancehealth careu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
6-year-old nearly dies after catching flu
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Are you needle-phobic? FluMist coming back next flu season
Are you really washing your hands the right way?
10-year-old girl is first flu-related child death in Harris County
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video