Mom says she was kicked out of Chick-fil-A for breastfeeding

A mother says she was asked to leave a North Dakota Chick-fil-A while she was nursing her child.Macy Hornung and her family went to the soft opening of a new location in Fargo on Saturday.Hornung says she was breastfeeding her 7-month-old when the owner came up to her telling her to cover herself or leave because men and children were around."They had no problem with me feeding her french fries. So why is it such a problem that I am feeding her from my breast?" Hornung asked.She and her husband left and posted a review of their experience at the restaurant on Facebook.More than 350 reviews later, the franchise location has a 1.8 star review on Facebook before the grand opening.Kimberly Flamm, the owner of the Chick-fil-A, apologized, saying, "I ask for your forgiveness on this matter as I learn from it. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment."