President Trump promises involvement after Hawaii alert

EMBED </>More Videos

Hawaii emergency officials say an alert of a ballistic missile headed toward Hawaii was a false alarm. (Sam Li/Twitter)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KTRK) --
President Donald Trump says the federal government will "get involved" with Hawaii following the false alarm about an incoming missile strike on the island state.

Trump says what happened Saturday "was a state thing." He did not describe the level of federal involvement he envisions, but the Federal Communications Commission has opened an investigation.

Hawaii residents received cellphone alerts Saturday warning of an incoming ballistic missile strike. State officials later said someone doing a routine test during a shift change at the Emergency Management Agency mistakenly hit the live alert button.

RELATED: Children rushed into manhole for safety during Hawaii missile threat

EMBED More News Videos

Desperate to get their children to safety, some Hawaiian parents told their children to hide in manholes during Saturday's missile threat.



Hawaii's governor has apologized.

Speaking of Hawaii officials, Trump said, "I love that they took responsibility." He said, "they took full responsibility but we're going to get involved."

Meanwhile, the officer responsible for the false warning has been reassigned to a different post.

Trump also said he hopes something like that doesn't happen again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
missileu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpgovernment
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video