SOCIETY

UK party leader breaks up with girlfriend over racist texts about Meghan Markle

EMBED </>More Videos

UKIP leader breaks up with girlfriend over racist texts (KTRK)

LONDON, England --
The leader of the anti-EU U.K. Independence Party says he has broken up with his girlfriend after she made racist remarks about Prince Harry's fiancee, Meghan Markle.

Henry Bolton said Monday that "the romantic side" of his relationship with 25-year-old Jo Marney was over.

But the 54-year-old former soldier told ITV that he would not resign as party chief.

Marney, who describes herself as a model and actor, was suspended from UKIP after the Mail on Sunday newspaper published text messages to a friend in which she said Markle would "taint" the royal family.

Marney has apologized for the "shocking language," but says her words were taken out of context.

UKIP helped drive Britain's decision in 2016 to leave the European Union, but has struggled since then to retain support.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyroyal familyracismu.s. & worldprince harry
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video