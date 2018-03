President Trump tweets he wants 'merit based' immigration system

President Donald Trump was on Twitter early Sunday morning, blaming democrats for stalled talks on a potential immigration deal.The president tweeted, "DACA is probably dead because the democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military."In a second tweet a few minutes later, he wrote, "I, as president, want people coming into our country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on merit. No more lotteries! America first."Trump's tweets came just hours after his administration resumed receiving renewal applications for "dreamers" under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- or DACA.The administration announced the end of DACA in September, but a federal court order blocked the administration from ending the program.