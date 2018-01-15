President Trump tweets he wants 'merit based' immigration system

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --President Donald Trump was on Twitter early Sunday morning, blaming democrats for stalled talks on a potential immigration deal.
The president tweeted, "DACA is probably dead because the democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military."
In a second tweet a few minutes later, he wrote, "I, as president, want people coming into our country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on merit. No more lotteries! America first."
Trump's tweets came just hours after his administration resumed receiving renewal applications for "dreamers" under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- or DACA.
The administration announced the end of DACA in September, but a federal court order blocked the administration from ending the program.
RELATED: Trump defends self after 's***hole nations' comment
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff