Former Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove shares 'Thank You' letter after trade to Pirates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove wrote a "thank you" letter to the fans and the team after he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Musgrove posted the letter on social media.

It reads in part, "You have shown me a whole new meaning of the word family. The Houston Strong will always have a special place in my heart."

The Astros traded Musgrove and three other players, third baseman Colin Moran, reliever Michael Feliz and minor league outfielder Jason Martin, for Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole over the weekend.
